Sino Jet completes first carbon neutral flight

Sino Jet has announced carbon neutrality was achieved through adopting low-carbon emission initiatives on a flight from France to Shanghai via Dubai.

This was the first carbon neutral flight in China’s business aviation history, which will help benchmark the low-carbon transformation to business jet companies and help the whole China’s business aviation industry evolve and adopt practices in environmental protection and carbon reduction.

Headquartered in Beijing and Hong Kong, Sino Jet manages the largest business jet fleet in the Asia-Pacific region. Sino Jet is deeply involved in the implementation of the ecological and cultural thinking of promotion of high-quality development with high-level protection.

Actively practicing the 14th Five-Year Plan Civil Aviation Authority of China plans to incorporate carbon dioxide peak emission and carbon neutrality into the overall high-level development plan of civil aviation.

The plane took off from Bordeaux, France, via Dubai, and arrived in Shanghai, with a total flight distance of 14,114km.

A spokesperson of Sino Jet said: “With the rapid development of human society, the problem of global warming is affecting people’s survival and safety. Sino Jet has the obligation to lead the industry to be innovative in sustainable development and to continuously promote the development of the industry in a way that is harmonic with the nature.”

In the past few years, Sino Jet has adopted many effective measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including the launch of energy conservation and emission reduction initiatives to its employees, progressing to a paperless office, and the use of electronic flight packages (EFBs).

Founded in 2011, Sino Jet manages and operates approximately 50 business jets in Greater China and around the world. It was awarded as the “World’s Leading Private Jet Company 2021” by voters of World Travel Awards.