Emirates launches Mexico City service, via Barcelona

Emirates has taken off to Mexico City, marking the airline’s first passenger flight to Mexico.

Emirates flight EK255, departed at full capacity with over 300 passengers, led a group of VIP guests and media on board, at 03:30.

Marking the importance of this new gateway in the Americas, the high-profile delegation onboard the inaugural flight included Ahmed Hatem Barghash Al Menhali, United Arab Emirates ambassador to Mexico, and Francisca Elizabeth Méndez Escobar, Mexican ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Also on board was Salem Obaidalla, Emirates’ senior vice president commercial operations for the Americas.

Commanding the first leg of the Mexico City flight were captain Abdelrazaq Alfahim, a UAE national, and captain Gabriel Noltenius Hahnel, a Mexican national.

The aircraft utilised for the inaugural flight was Emirates’ newly refurbished two-class Boeing 777-200LR.

The flight will stop in Barcelona before continuing its journey to Mexico City.