Shannon Airport welcomes Ryanair’s new Liverpool service from 26th March next year

Shannon Airport received yet another boost today with the announcement of a new Liverpool service with Ryanair set to operate twice weekly on Fridays and Sundays from 26th March next year.

This comes on top of the announcement less than three weeks ago of new Ryanair services to Naples in Italy and Porto in Portugal. It is part of the Shannon Airport Group’s work to build back air services, which has seen considerable success.

Welcoming the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group said: “It is great to see our partnership with Ryanair delivering further for our region. We are delighted to see Ryanair continue to capitalise on the opportunities available from our region and demonstrate their commitment to Shannon. Many members of the public were keen to see this service back on the schedule and we are delighted to have worked with Ryanair to make it happen.

“This new Liverpool service not alone represents opportunities for passengers from Shannon to travel to an extremely popular city but also represents a tourism opportunity for this region. Our passengers across the region can take advantage of the convenience of flying from Shannon and jet off to a growing range of destinations as we continue to focus on building back our air services following the pandemic.”

Summer 2023 will see Ryanair operate 27 routes from Shannon with three based aircraft providing over 180 weekly flights to sun and city break destinations. This latest announcement represents a capacity growth of over 35% on Ryanair services from Shannon for Summer ‘23. This comes in addition to their €10 million investment with the recent opening of their 3-bay heavy maintenance hangar facility at Shannon creating over 200 new high-skilled jobs.

Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady said: “Ryanair continues to grow in Shannon and across our network with an abundant schedule now on sale for the Summer’23 season. This new route from our mid-west Irish base to Liverpool will allow our customers to plan a city break to the waterside city and equally allow Liverpool customers to explore the beauty of Shannon and surrounding regions. Flights in our exciting Summer 2023 schedule are now on sale from €29.99 on www.ryanair.com and we encourage passengers to book early to avoid disappointment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Music lovers and football fans will be delighted with the new Liverpool service. It is the hometown of John, Paul, George and Ringo, the global musical phenomenon known as the Beatles. Sports fans will have an opportunity to visit the home of two top Premier League teams: Liverpool FC and Everton FC. The city of Liverpool has much more to offer, shopping, dining, a lively night scene, and an array of cultural sites to explore.

The Friday flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, will arrive in Shannon at 7.55am and with the outbound leg, departing at 8.20am. On Sundays, the flight will arrive at Shannon Airport at 8.55pm and return to Liverpool at 9.30pm. Seats are on sale at Ryanair.ie. To book holidays or city breaks from Shannon Airport visit flyshannon.ie