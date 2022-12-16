Hilton announces the opening of luxurious 120-guest room Conrad Rabat Arzana in Morocco

Hilton today announced the highly anticipated opening of Conrad Rabat Arzana, marking the first brand entry into Morocco for Conrad Hotels & Resorts. With its modern architecture and pioneering design, the luxurious 120-guest room hotel will provide guests with a new sense of modern hospitality, premier dining experiences and personalised service for a memorable stay.

Located north of Harhouara, 15 minutes from the corniche and 35 minutes from Rabat Salé Airport, the property’s prime location close to the city’s cultural centre provides convenient access to historic tourist attractions such as Mausoleum Med V, Old Medina, Moorish Gardens and The Zoo of Rabat.

“The entry of our iconic Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand, named after our founder, Conrad Hilton, into Rabat marks a significant milestone in the growth of our portfolio in the Middle East & Africa – underscoring our strategy to bring Hilton’s luxury brands to new destinations across the region,” said Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Hilton. “Conrad Rabat Arzana is our sixth property in Morocco, and we believe this incredible addition will redefine luxury and enhance the hospitality offering in Rabat for business and leisure travellers alike. We look forward to welcoming guests to this extraordinary property.”

Discover The Imperial City of Rabat

With its fascinating history, inspiring ancient vestiges, old ramparts and outstanding Atlantic coastline, Rabat offers a fine selection of monuments, shops, and museums. The city is a popular destination for city breaks and celebrates with a myriad of year-long events and music festivals. Deeply rooted in arts and culture, Rabat is also home to beautiful imperial gardens, minarets, domes, wide avenues, and the Grand Theatre of Rabat, one of Africa’s largest theatres. The theatre hosts many Moroccan troupes, with visiting performances and comedies from around the world. Guests can enjoy strolling in markets that sell traditional Moroccan handicrafts, delicately painted ceramics, jewelled gowns, shoes, and hand-woven rugs from the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dino Michael, senior vice president and global category head, luxury brands, Hilton, said, “We are excited to introduce the Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand and Hilton’s first luxury development to Morocco. The brand’s contemporary, bold design concept is brought to life at this remarkable hotel, where guests can enjoy elevated and purposeful service to inspire the luxury traveller. Conrad Rabat Arzana will be a centre-point for impactful guest experiences in Morocco and set the standard and iconic appeal for this distinct and legendary brand.”

Locally Inspired Design and Sophisticated Accommodation

The bold and contemporary design of Conrad Rabat Arzana taps into the rich cultural identity, landscape, and history of the imperial city of Rabat. When guests walk into this elevated waterfront destination, they are immediately transported into a world of calm elegance that conveys a strong sense of arrival. Guests are welcomed to the hotel’s grand lobby featuring curated artworks, plush fabrics, and ornate marble – overlooking breathtaking pool and ocean views.

Each guest room and suite is designed as a modern sanctuary to enjoy exclusivity and comfort in palettes of rich cream, deep pine, blue hues and soft earth tones. With custom-designed furniture, the rooms comprise generous floor plans ranging from deluxe guest rooms to the 632-square-meter Royal Suite. The hotel also provides Conrad Concierge service, allowing guests to enjoy a truly enriching experience, passionately delivered to reflect the warm hospitality spirit Rabat is famous for.

Culinary Excellence at Conrad Rabat Arzana

The exquisite culinary journey at Conrad Rabat Arzana features a variety of options from signature dining to poolside refreshments — beginning with the introduction of the award-winning 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant into the Moroccan food scene. A leader in Japanese gastronomy, with venues across Europe and the Middle East, the restaurant provides guests with a sensory experience and unrivalled culinary craftsmanship showcasing the best of contemporary Japanese cuisine paired with an array of bespoke cocktails, local and international wines.

Feuillage, a serene tea lounge adjacent to the hotel’s lobby, offers a venue for respite and recalibration in a fresh and vibrant setting. Guests can take a quiet seat in the garden and enjoy a selection of premium Moroccan teas, unique coffee blends and delectable bites.

La Brise Brasserie pays homage to Moroccan tradition and combines classical nuances with a modern design to deliver a sophisticated venue. The restaurant offers an up-market French and Moroccan all-day destination experience for guests looking to enjoy breakfast-to-brasserie meals. La Brise caters to all palettes, from International and Moroccan breakfast specialties to traditional aromatic Tajines for dinner.

L’Oursin Pool Bar and Lounge provides a spectacular enclave to enjoy an exquisite selection of dishes from the earth and the ocean, paired with signature cocktails and an eclectic wine collection. The restaurant transitions from day to night, where guests can enjoy a relaxing pool day with alfresco lunch and top it off with a beautiful sunset dining experience with vibes continuing into the early hours.

Exceptional Spa & Fitness Offerings

The Conrad Spa reconnects guests to wellness through a progressive journey of discovery and personal enrichment. The awe-inspiring spa spans two floors and features six luxuriously appointed wellness rooms, offering tailored experiences, including a spacious spa suite complete with a private bathroom, treatment space, relaxation, and outdoor terrace. The spa also features a Moroccan hammam, multi-sensorial thermal experiences, a quiet relaxation area, lounging sun deck with a relaxation pool on the terrace, and a beauty salon. The 24-hour fitness centre boasts state-of-the-art equipment and amenities, including personalised coaching services.

Inspired Meetings and Events

Conferences and events are passionately delivered by a dedicated team at Conrad Rabat Arzana, which makes it a top-choice destination for gatherings in Rabat. The luxurious Saphir ballroom can accommodate up to 200 guests for memorable, intimate weddings and special events. The hotel has two boardrooms and an outdoor terrace spanning 1,345 square feet to accommodate a reception of up to 150 guests. All event rooms feature flexible spaces, curated food and beverage options and state-of-the-art audio-visual and technical equipment to meet the needs of small to large groups.

The property joins Hilton’s five operating hotels in Morocco: Hilton Tanger City Center Hotel & Residences, Hilton Tanger Al Houara Resort & Spa, Hilton Garden Inn Tanger City Centre, Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca Sud and Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort & Spa as well as six hotels under development in locations across the country.