Hilton and Munich Hotel Partners team up to bring the Conrad brand to the Levantehaus

Hilton has announced a franchise agreement with Munich Hotel Partners (MHP) to open Conrad Hamburg, set to become the first hotel in Germany to operate under Hilton’s luxury Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand.

Located in the centre of Hamburg, the property will undergo an extensive refurbishment programme before opening under the Conrad brand in 2024 and joining 15 Conrad hotels currently trading or under development in EMEA.

The luxury hotel will be housed in the historic Levantehaus building, located on one of Europe’s most popular shopping boulevards, the Mönckebergstraße. Moments away from the city’s many landmarks, attractions and transport links, the 238-room hotel will feature 25 spacious suites and 32 residential suites, nine meeting rooms, a sophisticated lounge bar and restaurant, and wellness facilities including a luxury spa, state-of-the-art gym and private pool.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton, said, “As the country’s second largest city and a prominent business and leisure destination, we’re delighted to be bringing the Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand to the city of Hamburg. With growing international demand for high quality luxury accommodation, we look forward to working with MHP to broaden Hilton’s offering in Hamburg and Germany, with 56 hotels currently trading or under development.”

Dr. Jörg Frehse, CEO of MHP Hotel AG, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Hilton to bring the Conrad brand to the Levantehaus and into our upscale and luxury hotel portfolio. It is our ambition to bring international guests to experience the Hamburg way of life while also creating an attractive venue for locals – just as we have already succeeded in doing so with other projects in various locations.”

Spanning five continents with more than 40 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts creates a seamless connection between bold design, impactful experiences and curated contemporary art to inspire the conscientious luxury traveller. True to its founding vision, each Conrad hotel is renowned for its purposeful service that is refreshingly genuine, as well as a distinctive ability to authentically connect globally minded travellers with local cultures.

“We are very excited to be working with MHP and Hilton. The concept of Conrad Hamburg, which exemplifies the brand ethos of purposeful service, contemporary design and innovation, is a perfect fit for Levantehaus. We see the Levantehaus as a place of relaxation and enjoyment that inspires people; our events and our social commitment make us an integral part of Hamburg,” said Dietmar Hamm, managing director, Levantehaus.

Built in 1912 by Franz Bach and Carl Bensel as an office building, the Levantehaus building was one of the most modern office buildings in Germany. The sandstone pillars and a sculpture by Barry Baldwin, combined with the mixture of Art Nouveau and Art Deco, continue to create a uniquely elegant atmosphere. In 1997, the Levantehaus was converted into one of Hamburg’s most stylish shopping arcades, also home to the hotel which is set to undergo a major interior modernisation programme before joining the Hilton portfolio, following a multi-million euro investment from Levantehaus Hamburg GBR.

Guests of Conrad Hamburg and all of Hilton’s 18 world-class brands will benefit from the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty programme, which offers its nearly 146 million members who book directly with Hilton to earn Points and unlock perks including hotel stays. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading app, where members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

The signing of Conrad Hamburg continues the strong growth trajectory of Hilton’s luxury brands across Europe, Middle East and Africa, following other recent openings in Sardinia, Rabat and Kuwait.

Conrad Hamburg will be located at Bugenhagenstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Germany and will operate under a franchise agreement with Munich Hotel Partners GmbH. Currently, Hilton has 43 trading hotels in Germany across the Waldorf Astoria, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden inn, and Hampton by Hilton brands.