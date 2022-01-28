Shangri-La the Shard unveils Valentines packages

This February, Shangri-La the Shard is conjuring up new and unforgettable ways to show appreciation to all the loves in your life, whether it’s a partner, parent or friend.

Ensuring no one is missed by Cupid’s arrow this year, the property has created an array of special experiences, with heart, to mark the month of love.

Pulling out all the stops for a luxurious getaway in the clouds, rooms and suites can be transformed with heart-shaped balloons, bouquets of flowers, hand-made chocolates, caviar and rosé champagne to sip against the backdrop of the capital’s skyline – from sweeping daytime views to romantic sunsets and twinkling evening lights of the city below.

During the month of love, spend quality relaxation time at Western Europe’s highest sky pool, gym and sauna, with unique views over landmarks like St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Houses of Parliament, topped off with a blissful Neal’s Yard Remedies Valentine’s couples’ aromatherapy massage performed either in one of the hotel’s serene treatment rooms, or in the comfort of your own room.

Priced from £745 per night, the Love is in the Air package includes a one-night stay in a luxurious room or suite, with breakfast for two at TĪNG, a bottle of chilled rosé champagne in your room, a bouquet of flowers and hand-made chocolates, as well as use of the sky gym, infinity sky pool and sauna.

Customise your stay with heart-shaped balloons and couples’ massages by selecting from our Valentine’s experience menu when booking.

Throughout February, foodies will also find special love-inspired culinary creations at Shangri-La The Shard’s spectacular restaurants and bars.

TĪNG, on Level 35, is offering a decadent Valentine’s Day menu featuring Maldon oysters with rose and passionfruit, camembert ‘fondue’ with asparagus and truffle, and heart-shaped chocolate mousse.

With the option to pair each course with wines selected by the hotel’s expert sommelier, and a signature Midnight Delight cocktail, there’s no better way to enjoy your special moment.

The set menu available February 11-28, priced from £150 per person. To book, visit: ting-shangri-la.com

At GŎNG Bar guests can revel in London’s best views at the highest hotel bar in western Europe this Valentine’s Day.

Your front row seat to the city skyline comes with a bottle of Louis Roederer Rosé Champagne, an Asian sharing platter, and delicious dessert in the most romantic of settings.

For the month of love, GŎNG’s extensive cocktail menu will feature the fragrant Pink Azul, made with Ocho Blanco tequila, Campari, rose and lavender. Continue your celebrations at home with an Asian-inspired Love Potion bottled cocktail, which includes Courvoisier cognac, Havana rum, Sake and a flash of gold.

Available from February 11-14, with rosé champagne and platter priced from £295.

The Pink Azul cocktail will be served until the end of February.