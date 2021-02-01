New leadership for Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong

Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong has appointed Ghislaine Lê to the role of hotel manager.

In her new capacity, Lê will oversee the daily operations of the Kowloon Shangri-La, reporting directly to Juergen Doerr, general manager of the property.

A French native with Vietnamese origin, Lê has been with the Shangri-La Group for over fourteen years, most recently holding the title of resident manager at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa in Oman.

Having started her career as a guest relations manager at the Hyatt Regency, Paris, Lê has acquired a wealth of experience, with her career spanning two decades in hotels and resorts around the world, including French Polynesia, Vietnam, and the Seychelles.