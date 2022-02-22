Air Canada confirms significant network additions

Air Canada has announced an expanded international summer schedule, with 34 routes relaunching across the Atlantic and Pacific.

Starting next month, non-stop services will begin resuming from Toronto to Tel Aviv, Paris, Tokyo and Amsterdam, signs that recovery is well underway.

Service from Montreal to Casablanca, Nice, Algiers, Rome, Tel Aviv and Tokyo will also be resuming.

From Vancouver, Air Canada will be offering service to Frankfurt, Dublin and Zurich.

Air Canada is also relaunching service to popular tourist destinations such as Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, Madrid, Milan, and Venice, which have been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is very exciting news for our customers especially now that Omicron is behind us, countries are reopening, and border measures are being eased around the world for fully vaccinated travellers.

“Air Canada’s recovery is well underway and gaining strength, and we are pleased to expand our international network across four continents as we respond to pent-up

demand.

“Our vast and growing network has been built to conveniently increase connectivity to and from global destinations through our Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver hubs.

“Combined with the networks of our Joint Venture and Star Alliance partners, we can offer customers easy access to virtually any destination in the world,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president, network planning and revenue management at Air Canada.

The relaunch of international routes builds on Air Canada’s major expansion in the North American market, where seven new routes are scheduled for summer 2022 and 41 previously suspended routes are resuming.

Flights are timed to optimise connectivity to Air Canada’s extensive North American network, including 46 airports in the United States.