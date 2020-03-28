Shanghai closes tourist attractions over coronavirus fears

Top tourist attractions in Shanghai have been forced to close shortly after reopening as China continues to take preventative measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shanghai Tower and Oriental Pearl TV Tower are both closed to visitors, while cruises along the Huangpu River through the heart of the city have been suspended.

Shanghai Tower had reopened on March 12th, after initially closing in January to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Twenty-five mainly indoor tourist attractions have been ordered to shutter their indoor sections from tomorrow, as have the indoor areas at 37 outdoor attractions, including the Shanghai Wild Animal Park, City Beach, and Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Twelve scenic areas originally scheduled to reopen “soon” have also been ordered to delay, and venues which have not reopened yet were ordered to remain closed.

China currently bars most foreigners, including those with residence visas, from entering the country in a move to prevent overseas returnees from spreading the virus.

Shanghai earlier reported seven new cases of “imported” Covid-19 that had been contracted abroad.

The city is the commercial capital of China and home to around 25 million people.

