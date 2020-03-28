MSC Cruises delays return until end of May

MSC Cruises has further extended the halting of all its new cruise departures fleet-wide through to May 29th.

The decision comes in light of the continued extraordinary circumstances the world is facing in connection with the Covid-19 virus global health emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company previously announced the temporary halting of all its ships globally through to April 30th.

MSC Cruises said it was working with all guests and their travel agents to address the impact of this necessary decision to their bookings on our ships up to the end of May.

MSC Cruises UK & Ireland is offering guests affected by this extraordinary measure future cruise credit of 125 per cent to be used on a future cruise of their choice at any point through to the end of 2021.

A similar decision was announced earlier by P&O Cruises and Cunard.

Emiliano González

At the same time, the cruise line announced the death of Emiliano González, president of MSC Cruises Spain.

The 68-year-old passed away in Madrid, leaving his wife and two children.

MSC Cruises is paying tribute to him and recognising his outstanding contribution to the Company’s continued success, having dedicated the last 18 years of his life to MSC Cruises.

During that period, he witnessed the entry into service of the 17 cruise ships in MSC Cruises’ fleet.

González joined MSC Cruises Spain as commercial director in 2002, becoming country manager in 2004.

In 2017 he moved on to become president of MSC Cruises Spain.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises executive chairman, is deeply saddened by this loss.

“For almost 20 years, Emiliano has been a central figure in our Company, a true member of the MSC Family and a great friend,” he said.

“We will greatly miss his dedication to our company and his work as well as his passion for cruises and the world of tourism.

“It has been a real honour to have a leading figure of Spain’s tourism sector and a great man with us for so long.

“On behalf of MSC Cruises and the Aponte Family, I wish to pay tribute to a colleague who has given so much to all of us.

“I also send our sincere condolences to his wife, children and friends.”

Coronavirus

For all the latest from Breaking Travel News on the coronavirus pandemic, take a look here.