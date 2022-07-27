HCM City to host “Cambodia Night” event this September

The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism is scheduled to host the “Cambodia Night” event on September 8 at the International Travel Expo in Ho Chi Minh City.

In a statement released on July 21, Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism revealed that “Cambodia Night” will feature an array of artistic performances which serve to introduce images of Cambodia’s landscape and people to international friends.

The primary purpose of the function is to promote the potential of Cambodia’s tourism sector, whilst simultaneously advertise the neighbouring country as a sports and tourism destination through the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) and ASEAN ParaGames 12, both of which will take place in 2023 in Cambodia.

“Cambodia Night” will be held on the sidelines of the International Travel Expo in Ho Chi Minh City which is scheduled to take place from September 6 to September 11.

The expo will involve over 300 booths and is expected to attract customers from over 50 countries worldwide.

