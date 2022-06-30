Hyatt announces plans for Hyatt Centric Sapporo

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with NTT Urban Development Corporation for Hyatt Centric Sapporo. Slated to open in 2024, the 216-room hotel will mark the third Hyatt Centric property in Japan, following Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo and Hyatt Centric Kanazawa. The hotel will be the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Hokkaido, northern Japan, and signifies Hyatt’s focus on growing its lifestyle brand portfolio in the Asia Pacific region.

Hyatt Centric Sapporo will be the ideal home base for savvy, modern explorers with its prime location in the heart of the city. The hotel will be adjacent to one of Hokkaido’s most famous landmarks, the historic Akarenga-chosha, formerly Hokkaido’s government office, and situated near Odori Park, the city’s famous green oasis that is popular with local residents and host to major events such as Sapporo Snow Festival. The hotel will be a few minutes’ walk from the Odori subway station through an underground walkway and a 10-minute walk from the centrally located JR Sapporo station.

Known for its many attractions, Sapporo is a popular destination for adventurous Japanese and international travelers alike. Each winter, the city hosts the famous Sapporo Snow Festival, attracting visitors from around the world with its fascinating transformation of snow sculptures and ice installations, skating rinks, snow hills, Hokkaido-specialty gourmet options, and much more. Sapporo is also the urban gateway to the island’s fantastic ski resorts, relaxing onsens (hot springs), as well as beautiful national parks and mountains.

The hotel will be part of a new 26-story building complex that is currently under construction. Hyatt Centric Sapporo will occupy the complex’s upper floors, offering modern accommodations with panoramic views, two dining outlets, and multi-functional spaces for banquets and events.

“We are honored to collaborate with NTT Urban Development Corporation on the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Hokkaido, one of Japan’s most fascinating destinations,” said Sam Sakamura, Hyatt’s vice president – Japan and Micronesia. “As the third Hyatt Centric hotel in Japan, we continue to expand Hyatt’s lifestyle brand presence to better meet the diverse needs of the market and travelers, and we look forward to welcoming guests to discover Sapporo’s vibrant culture, thriving food scene and Hokkaido’s spectacular landscapes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hiroshi Tsujigami, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTT Urban Development Corporation said, “We are pleased to bring a Hyatt Centric hotel to Sapporo, especially in such a prime central location near the historical heart and key attractions of the city. Hokkaido is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Japan and Sapporo is the heart of Hokkaido, so we are delighted to work with Hyatt to bring Hyatt Centric Sapporo to life, and expect it to bring new energy to the city, while being the preferred choice for today’s modern travelers.

Hyatt Hotels & Resorts is nominated as Middle East’s Leading Hotel Group 2022 by World Travel Awards.