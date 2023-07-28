SAUDIA SHOWCASES ENHANCED SEAT MODELS PROPOSED FOR ITS NEW AND EXISTING FLEET

SAUDIA unveiled a range of cutting-edge seat models for its upcoming fleet, and to retrofit its current fleet, as part of an array of innovative initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the travel experience.

The three-day event took place at the SAUDIA club and exhibited a range of seating models for its Business and Economy class seats.

These proposed models are intended to be installed in SAUDIA’s forthcoming fleet of Boeing B787 Dreamliner aircraft, set to join the airline’s fleet starting in 2025. The total number of aircraft to be received is 39. Alongside this, the airline is also undertaking continuous developmental projects for its current fleet of Airbus A330 and Boeing B777, which involve implementing guest feedback to retrofit the existing blue seats and an upgrade of the in-flight entertainment systems with a new system called BEYOND. The new system is set to provide guests with a rich interactive experience tailored to meet the needs of various age groups and passenger types. This initiative is a part of SAUDIA’s broader aim to radically transform the travel experience in alignment with its expansion plans to increase the number of destinations, thereby connecting the Kingdom with the world.

The event saw attendance and sought feedback from members of the Al-Fursan loyalty program and was graced by the presence of His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al Omar, Director General of SAUDIA Group. The display included a new suite for the Business class, featuring a fully flat 180-degree seat with automatic sliding doors. Some showcased suites also boasted a 32-inch screen with 4K resolution. Economy class seat models were also presented, equipped with the latest comfort features, including storage areas and 13.3-inch seatback entertainment screens. These models were designed in collaboration with international companies specializing in aircraft seat design.

At the 2023 Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, SAUDIA had previously unveiled a state-of-the-art Business class seat, set to be installed on their new Airbus 321XLR long-haul aircraft. The seat model was selected based on recommendations from Al-Fursan loyalty program members during a similar event held in 2021, reinforcing

SAUDIA’s dedication to taking feedback, opinions, and suggestions from its guests. This approach ensures that all new services and products are aimed at enhancing and evolving their travel experience.

