Saudia launches new route to Birmingham

The programme was launched in 2021 to support tourism growth in the Kingdom by enhancing air connectivity and developing existing and prospective air routes, connecting Saudi Arabia to new destinations.

Manal Alshehri, Vice President of Passenger Sales at Saudia said: “We are proud to be expanding our operations in the United Kingdom and continue to regularly offer new destinations to our guests. The United Kingdom is a very important destination for SAUDIA, and the launch of new direct flights to and from Birmingham highlights the strengthening of relations between our two countries. We’re also very grateful for the continuous support from the Air Connectivity Program, which enables us to continue to grow as we work towards our objective to bring the world to Saudi Arabia.”

Sultan Otaify, Vice President of Strategy and Communication at ACP said: “In collaboration with ACP, SAUDIA has launched a direct flight to Birmingham, a city steeped in history and a renowned hub of the Industrial Revolution. As this new route becomes part of the growing air network facilitated by ACP, it significantly contributes to the flourishing tourism between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. It is through such bilateral initiatives that we witness the positive trajectory of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom’s relationship, as both countries strive to simplify and streamline travel processes. ACP is committed to empowering carriers in their efforts to unlock new destinations and travel experiences that showcase the rich cultural heritage and diverse attractions of Saudi Arabia.’’

Source: https://www.timesaerospace.aero/