Jet2.com celebrates 15 years in Corfu

On 30th June 2008, the first Jet2.com flight landed in Corfu from Newcastle International Airport and a decade and a half later the leading leisure airline is celebrating 15 years of operating award-winning flights to Corfu.

Since 2008, when Jet2.com operated just one route to Corfu, the company has enjoyed tremendous growth, both through Jet2.com and the UK’s largest tour operator Jet2holidays, with over one million customers having travelled to the destination.

Today, the companies operate to Corfu from nine of their UK bases (Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International) and have over 300,000 seats on sale to the destination this summer.

In addition, Jet2holidays has nearly 100 hotels on sale in Corfu for Summer 23 and Jet2Villas, which offers customers their own villa and complete privacy alongside the benefits of a package holiday, has over 30 villas on sale this summer to the ever-popular Greek island.

With up to 41 weekly flights arriving from the UK during peak periods this summer, customers and independent travel agents have unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL package holidays to Corfu this summer.

In addition to booking and travelling on award-winning flights and package holidays, customers can experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays win high-profile accolades, such as Which? Recommended Provider.

This VIP customer service includes friendly low fares, great flight times and a generous 22kg baggage (plus 10kg hand baggage) allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com. Holidaymakers booking through the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, receive that very same VIP customer service and flights through Jet2.com, as well as in-resort Customer Helpers, 24/7 customer helpline, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection, all for a low £60 per person booking deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This year marks 15 years since we started operating to Corfu, when we had just one route on sale. Today, we operate an enormous programme with unrivalled frequency to Corfu from the UK and have flown over a million customers to this magnificent destination. Such growth and success over the last two decades would not be possible without the fantastic partnerships we have in Corfu, and I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to hoteliers, airports, tourist boards and all our partners. As we continue to grow and take more customers to Corfu on our award-winning flights and holidays, we will continue to put that partnership approach at the very heart of everything that we do and bring even more happy holidaymakers to the destination.”

Eleni Skarveli, Greece National Tourism Organisation, Director UK & Ireland, added: “Congratulations to Jet2.com on their 15th anniversary of connecting travellers to the picturesque island of Corfu! Over the years, Jet2.com has provided exceptional service and unforgettable experiences to all their customers visiting Greece. The bond between British travellers and Corfu runs deep, with shared history, cultural exchanges and cherished memories of ginger beer and cricket. Corfu’s idyllic landscapes, adorned with olive groves and turquoise waters, have beckoned British travellers for generations. This strong connection has been nourished by Jet2.com over the last 15 years, offering memorable holidays in Corfu and creating amazing stories. Here’s to reaching 100!”