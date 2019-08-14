SAS unveils first new livery in two decades

For the first time in 21 years, SAS has launched a brand new visual identity and revealed a new design for its aircraft exterior.

The new livery is a modern take on classic Scandinavian design.

To highlight the future of SAS, the new Airbus A350 and A320neo aircraft will be the first to feature the new design.

Following new SAS cabin and onboard concepts introduced in 2015, the new livery launched today fulfils an ambition to align the exterior and interior of SAS.

“Redesigning our livery is the visual proof of the future of SAS.

“But it is also a continuation, and affirmation of a long proud history of developing and promoting Scandinavian design and values.

“Travellers from Scandinavia will recognize their home, while global travellers will encounter the renowned feeling of the Nordics,” says Rickard Gustafson, chief executive of SAS.

He added: “Crucial to the successful relationship with our travellers, is the thousands of SAS employees who provide passengers with top class travel experiences and service every day.

“They are the face of our brand and their commitment is key to a more sustainable and competitive future.”

The roll-out of the new SAS livery will follow the normal maintenance program of the aircraft, meaning the existing fleet will be updated with the new livery in accordance to an already scheduled repaint process each five-to-six years.

All SAS aircraft will feature the new livery by 2024.

SAS has chosen an advanced coating material, provided by AkzoNobel, allowing fever colours layer to be added.

This reduces the weight of the aircraft significantly and translate into fuel savings as well as reduced CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, the paint also contains less toxins than conventional paint systems, while the increased durability allows for longer intervals between complete repaints.