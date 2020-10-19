SAS receives first A321LR from Airbus

Scandinavian carrier SAS has taken delivery of the first of three A321LR planes on lease from Air Lease Corporation.

The arrival sees the airline become the newest operator of the most efficient long-haul single aisle aircraft.

The plane is powered by CFM Leap-1A engines.

The delivery flight from Airbus Hamburg to its home base in Copenhagen used a ten per cent sustainable jet fuel blend.

The initiative is part of SAS’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and Airbus’ objective to contributing to the aviation sector’s ambitious decarbonisation targets.

Airbus is the first aircraft manufacturer offering customers the option of receiving new jetliners with sustainable fuel.

Such delivery flights have been available since 2016.

The SAS A321 features a modern and highly comfortable three-class cabin layout with 157 seats, including 22 in business class.

The airline plans to deploy the aircraft from the Nordic countries on transatlantic routes.

The airline operates an Airbus fleet of 76 aircraft comprising 63 A320 family, nine A330 family aircraft and four new generation aircraft A350 XWB.

At the end of September, the A320neo family had received 7,450 firm orders from over 110 customers worldwide.