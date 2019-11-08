SAS to welcome first Airbus A321LRs in September

The first of three new A321LRs, a narrow-bodied aircraft suited for longer distances, will enter the SAS fleet in September next year.

The new aircraft is equipped with a service concept with three travel classes, similar to the rest of SAS’ long-haul fleet, and will increase SAS’ flexibility to meet Scandinavian travel patterns.

The new aircraft, part of SAS’ ongoing fleet renewal, is expected to reduce climate-impacting emissions by 15-18 per cent in comparison to previous generations of similar aircraft.

The Airbus A321LR is a narrow-body, single aisle aircraft, specially configured to fly longer distances than a standard A321neo.

The smaller aircraft gives the carrier the opportunity to fill the aircraft on new routes and will be a welcome addition to the SAS long haul fleet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karl Sandlund, chief commercial officer, said: “This is an entirely new aircraft type for SAS, which is incredibly well suited to the Scandinavian market and emerging travel patterns to and from the region.

“It gives SAS an opportunity to offer travellers more intercontinental routes, fewer stopovers and shorter travel times to and from Scandinavia.

“The new aircraft is equipped with a service concept at par with the rest of SAS’ long-haul fleet, offering passengers all the benefits, level of comfort and choices of our traveling classes.”

The aircraft has 22 Business, 12 Plus and 123 Go seats, meaning a total of 157 in a single aisle aircraft.

Sandlund continues: “Reducing the carbon footprint in the airline industry is crucial and SAS aims to lead the way toward sustainable travel.

“We have set a target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 25 per cent by 2030.

“The ongoing fleet renewal, including new long-haul aircraft, is an investment toward more sustainable aviation.”

The first A321LR will operate on the Copenhagen-Boston route.

This means that the route will become a year-round destination served on a high frequency basis and will further strengthen SAS’ offering to North America.