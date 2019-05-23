SAS to welcome Airbus A350 to fleet in early 2020

SAS travellers will soon be able to experience the world’s most modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft.

On January 28th next year, the first of eight new Airbus A350s will officially enter into long-haul service between Copenhagen and Chicago, one of the most popular SAS routes.

The A350 will be based at the SAS hub at Copenhagen Airport and will operate on seven routes during the first year, including Chicago, Beijing, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and San Francisco.

”We will shorten the distance from Scandinavia to cultures and important markets by serving worldwide destinations in an efficient and comfortable way.

“We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board this state-of the-art aircraft,” said Karl Sandlund, SAS executive vice president commercial.

“Our new fleet is incredibly well suited to Scandinavian travel patterns and tailored to meet market demands.

“This new aircraft will strengthen our customer offering,” he added.

The aircraft is an entirely new type for SAS, and it enables a more competitive future and more sustainable way of flying in terms of reduced emissions.

On each flight, 300 travellers (40 SAS business, 32 SAS Plus, and 228 SAS Go) and SAS crew can look forward to an unmatched cabin environment created by a combination of the quietest twin-aisle cabin, optimised cabin altitude, more fresh air, and advanced control of temperature and humidity.

In addition, to further enhance the experience on board, the A350 will be equipped with unique SAS features, carefully developed from feedback given from travellers.

SAS will announce these new features during 2019.

The Airbus A350 is a new mid-size long-range aircraft composed by the world’s most modern technology and aerodynamic features.

The first SAS Airbus A350 will be named SE-RSA Ingegerd Viking.

By end of 2019, the aircraft will be delivered from the Airbus factory in Toulouse.

Following delivery, it will fly training flights in Scandinavia during December and January to educate pilots and crew.