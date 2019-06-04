Five Palm Jumeirah launches Skyline Thursdays

Guests are being invited to cool down with Five Palm Jumeirah’s summer line-up, featuring the very best in entertainment at its new weekly pool party - Skyline Thursdays.

With live DJ sets from the likes of Toni Varga, NSI and Chico Boss, summer just a got a whole lot more fun.

Summer Ice is set to turn Five Palm Jumeirah’s social pool up a notch with tunes by Chico Boss, a live burlesque show, iced golas, and a sundowner ritual.

The event takes place every Thursday from 14:00-21:00 for AED300 per person (wherein AED150 are redeemable against food and beverages).

Continue to party in style in the comfort of the Penthouse’s fully air-conditioned dancefloor with its June DJ line-up for Skyline Thursdays.

Tonight, Toni Varga will take the stage.

Smooth deep house beats, the marina skyline, and Toni Varga. Sounds good? Let ElRow DJ Toni Varga bring Ibiza anthems to Dubai with hits like ‘Wrong Way’ featuring Ramon Tapia.

On June 20th, let Mykonos favourite NSI gets you into that summer feeling.

Best known for his afterparty techno house sets, NSI is set to being you a summer night to remember.

Dubbed the hottest hotel on Palm Jumeirah, Five Palm Jumeirah is a dare-to-be-different hotel that captures the glamour and vibe of Dubai.

Set against a breath-taking backdrop of the beach and Dubai Marina skyline, this lifestyle hotel boasts 470 luxurious rooms and suites with ocean or city views.