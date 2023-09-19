SAS RECEIVES RED DOT AWARD FOR ITS REDESIGNED APP

SAS’ redesigned mobile app wins Red Dot Award. This recognition is a testament to the app’s design, functionality, and user experience.

The Red Dot Award, one of the most prestigious and internationally recognized design competitions, celebrates outstanding achievements in the field of design, creativity, and innovation. The SAS app has received an award in the Brands & Communication Design 2023 category – a testament to the app’s seamless user experience.

The SAS app has been around for more than ten years and is used by millions of travelers every year. In 2022, SAS set out to enhance the app with a focus on improving the customer experience. The app has been developed together with SAS’ customers, and feedback from the end users is still key to the development process. The redesigned app was released at the end of 2022.

“We are thrilled to receive a Red Dot Award for our app. This achievement is a result of the hard work and dedication of our talented team, and all supporting teams, who continuously strive to create innovative solutions that deliver exceptional experiences for our customers,” says Charlotte Svensson, EVP & CIO at SAS.

The redesigned app offers a range of new features, including a simplified booking process, travel recommendations, real-time flight updates, and easy access to boarding passes and travel documents. It also boasts improved navigation and a visually appealing interface that reflects SAS’ new brand identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we started building the redesigned app, our goal was to provide a user-friendly experience that makes travel planning simple and hassle-free, through a beautiful and modern design. We’re delighted to see that our efforts are being recognized,” says Massimo Pascotto, Head of Prepare & Travel, Digital & IT at SAS.

The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious and globally recognized design competitions, organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. Established in 1955, the award aims to honor outstanding achievements in various design disciplines, including product design, communication design, and design concepts.

The Red Dot accolade not only celebrates design excellence but also serves as a hallmark of exceptional quality and creativity.