Norwegian launches new routes and tickets for next summer Facebook LinkedIn Twitter

Norwegian releases tickets for the summer 2024 programme. A total of 279 routes are now available and bookable for next year’s spring and summer season. Norwegian also launches new routes from Tromsø to Berlin, Paris and Bergamo/Milano. In addition, more destinations for next summer will be added during the autumn.

Norwegian continues to focus on the Nordic market by connecting all Nordic countries to attractive city and beach destinations across Europe. In the 2024 summer schedule, which runs from March to October 2024, more routes and frequencies will be added to the programme. The increased capacity will provide customers with an even greater choice for travelling. The new routes from Tromsø to Berlin, Paris and Bergamo/Milano will commence on January 15th.

“We are very pleased with the summer season of 2023. High demand for air travel will make it one of the best in our history. Next summer, more aircraft will be added to our fleet, meaning that we can launch new routes and add frequencies to our existing route network. We offer a combination of destinations that are attractive to both business and leisure travellers,” said Magnus Maursund, Chief Commercial Officer at Norwegian.

The summer 2024 schedule, which is now available at www.norwegian.com, contains 279 routes split across markets as follows:

Norway: 150 routes

Denmark: 64 routes

Sweden: 54 routes

Finland: 21 routes

The routes per market do not add up to 279 since routes going between two markets are counted double.

Next summer, Norwegian will have about 90 aircraft in its fleet, of which many are brand new Boeing 737-MAX 8. A new and modern fleet is not only more comfortable, but also more fuel efficient, reducing fuel burn and emissions.