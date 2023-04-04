SAS MAKES IT EASIER TO CHOOSE BIOFUEL

On April 3, SAS launched two ticket types that include biofuel. These will be available on all SAS domestic, Scandinavian and European flights.

SAS aims to use fossil-free aviation fuel equivalent of all our domestic flights by 2030, a journey we make together with our passengers. We are, therefore, making it even easier for our travelers to be part of the journey toward more sustainable air travel by launching tickets that include the maximum allowed amount of biofuel.

Travelers buying Go Smart or Plus Pro tickets will be able to purchase th ese tickets with approximately 50%* of biofuel included to lower the CO₂ emission of their SAS flight.

“Our journey toward a more sustainable aviation continues and by increasing the use of bio fuel we are bridging the gap to zero emission flights. We know it is important for our customers, both leisure and corporate, to actively take part in these efforts and SAS Bio will fill this demand”, says Ann-Sofie Hörlin, Head of Sustainability at SAS.

*Facts SAS Bio tickets:

Go Smart Bio and Plus Pro Bio includes the cost of approximately 50% biofuel, which is calculated on an average journey, corresponding to approximately 60 minutes on Swedish or Norwegian domestic, 60 minutes within Scandinavia, 35 minutes on Danish domestic or 1hour 30 minutes on European flights.

The amount of biofuel purchased will be used to replace the equivalent amount of fossil fuel in SAS’ operations.

SAS guarantees that the purchase of biofuel takes place within 12 months.

SAS makes no profit from the purchase.

Facts about Biofuel

Biofuel is a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) emitting approximately 80% less climate-impacting CO₂ compared to fossil fuels during its life cycle. At present, according to regulations for commercial aviation, biofuel must be blended with conventional jet fuel with a maximum blend of 50% SAF.

Since 2019, SAS offers biofuel as a travel extra, available on all SK flights.