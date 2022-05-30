Sands to participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Las Vegas Sands will participate in the 38th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Mr. Robert G. Goldstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a discussion which is scheduled to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

A webcast of the discussion may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.sands.com.