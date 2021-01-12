Las Vegas Sands founder Adelson dead at 87

Sheldon Adelson, founder of the Las Vegas Sands casino empire, has died at the age of 87 from complications related to the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Adelson had recently resumed cancer treatment and was taking a leave of absence from his roles as chairman and chief executive officer of both Las Vegas Sands and Sands China.

“Born to immigrant parents and raised in a poor section of Boston, Adelson went from a teenager selling newspapers on a street corner to becoming one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs,” said a statement from Las Vegas Sands.

“His achievements in the integrated resort and hospitality industry are well-documented.

“In Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore, his vision for integrated resorts transformed the industry, changed the trajectory of the company he founded, and reimagined tourism in each of those markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His impact on the industry will be everlasting.”

Founded by Adelson, Las Vegas Sands today includes the Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Through majority ownership in Sands China, the company developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including the Venetian Macao, the Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and the Parisian Macao.

The company also controls the Sands Macao on the Macao peninsula.

Las Vegas Sands is credited with created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition-based integrated resort concept.

“While his business credentials – having started or been involved in more than 50 different enterprises - are unquestioned, his dedication to philanthropy and commitment to his family will truly be his legacy,” added a company statement.

“He will be missed by people from all parts of the world who were touched by his generosity, kindness, intellect and wonderful sense of humour.”

A funeral will be held in Israel, the birthplace of Miriam Adelson, second wife of Sheldon, with plans for a memorial service to be held in Las Vegas to be announced at a later date.

Image: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images