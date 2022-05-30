Full transport links running between DWC and DXB

During the closure of the Northern Runway at Dubai International (DXB), a number of flights are being redirected to Dubai World Central (DWC) to ensure minimal operational disruption. During this time, Dubai Airports has announced multiple transport services between the two airports to cater to all travellers.

For those who prefer to drive themselves, DWC has complimentary parking for up to 2,500 cars.

Dubai Airports is providing a free bus service between all terminals of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airport, every 30 minutes, 24 hours per day, ensuring a seamless transfer experience.

Dubai Taxi Corporation will remove the flag fall charges for any journeys starting at from DWC for airport customers.

Those travelling via Uber car services can enjoy discounts quoting ‘DWC2022’ when booking a car through the app.

RTA will continue to operate the bus routes N55 and F55, providing a cost-effective transport option from DWC.

Throughout the 45-day closure period, Dubai Airports is advising all passengers to carefully check their flight information before setting out for their departure airport and try to plan some extra time to get to, and through, the airport to avoid delays or other issues.

Dubai International Airport is considered World’s Leading Airport 2021 byWorld Travel Awards.