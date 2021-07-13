Ryanair unveils plans for pilot recruitment drive

Ryanair plans to recruit upward of 2,000 new pilots over the next three years as the low-cost carrier recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft, with more than 200 still on order.

Ryanair people director, Darrell Hughes, said: “As we take delivery of more than 210 Boeing 737-8200 aircraft, Ryanair will recruit 2,000 or more pilots over the next three years to fill positions created by this growth.

“This is great news for experienced and aspiring pilots but also for our own pilots who will enjoy fast tracked promotions.

“Throughout the pandemic, Ryanair has worked closely with our people to save jobs and we are delighted to start planning for a return to growth over the coming years as we recover from the Covid-19 crisis.”

Ryanair claimed no pilots had been made redundant over the past year, and thus none of the new jobs are replacing losses during the pandemic.

The carrier said most of its captain vacancies are created by new aircraft deliveries and will be filled by internal promotions.

In turn, this creates opportunities for replacement first officers, and ultimately new cadet pilots who can kickstart their pilot career with Ryanair so they can grow into the next generation of first officers and captains.

Training courses take place through 2021 to be ready for next summer for positions all over Europe.