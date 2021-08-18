The Langham, Jakarta prepares to debut next month

The Langham, Jakarta is now accepting reservations ahead of a September opening.

When the hotel opens, guests will be welcomed by a ten-metre-high lobby with magnificent interior detailing and chandeliers by Lasvit, the renowned creators of breath-taking bespoke light installations.

The property features celebrity restaurant partnerships that include Tom’s by Tom Aikens, the culinary maestro who has guided his restaurants to accolades by the Michelin Guide, and T’ang Court, inspired by its three Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant namesake at the Langham, Hong Kong, will make its debut into south-east Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There has been a tremendous amount of anticipation and interest about the Langham in this dynamic city over the years, and we are beyond thrilled that guests may soon experience the legendary Langham service in this stunning hotel in a month’s time,” said Gaylord Lamy, general manager of the Langham, Jakarta.

Featuring 223 guest rooms including the splendid and elegantly appointed 336-square metre Presidential Suite, The Langham is strategically located within the prestigious new complex of District 8 at SCBD (Sudirman Central Business District) with easy access and close proximity to the most important financial, cultural and entertainment centres.

The Langham, Jakarta will be the new iconic venue for social events, weddings, high-level conferences and luxury product launches.

Featuring more than 2,100 square metres of flexible space, including a magnificent 688 square metre ballroom and a beautiful outdoor garden, there are an additional eleven meeting rooms that can be configured for events of different sizes.