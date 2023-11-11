Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas Returns to Latin America with Exciting Upgrades

Rhapsody of the Seas , the Royal Caribbean International ship that travelers around the world have fallen in love with, returns to Latin America in less than a month! Next December 2 , the ship arrives in Panama to offer seven-night adventures with a wide variety of entertainment, bars, restaurants and party options for all ages, as well as relaxation spaces – in one place – for travelers. who want to tour the Caribbean. Vacationers will be able to visit destinations such as Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao , from Colón, Panama, and Cartagena, Colombia . Tours are ready to book on the Royal Caribbean.

“We are happy to return to Latin America this year, where we will be until April 2024 with an adventure that allows our guests to enjoy a great vacation without having to travel to the United States or have a VISA,” says Alberto Muñoz, associate vice president of Latin America and the Caribbean, Royal Caribbean International. “We have adapted our service offering to the preferences and needs of the Latin market, from more Spanish-speaking crew, more dancing options, and extended hours at Adventure Ocean, the children’s space, during the night.”

At Rhapsody, guests can find signature Royal Caribbean experiences and spaces like the Centrum , the party center; an excellent atmosphere in the outdoor pools , as well as in its Solarium (adults only), which offers an indoor pool; entertainment from live music, Latin dance classes, high-end productions at the Royal Theater and more.

Chops Grille restaurants , specializing in cuts of meat; Izumi , with Asian food options; and Giovanni’s Table , offering Italian dishes, will be ready to please all palates. Classics such as the main dining room and Windjammer, restaurants included in the reservation, will offer extended hours with food options from the region. For those looking to cool off, there are dozens of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options served at bars, like Schooner Bar , which is debuting a new drink menu.

During the season from December 2023 to April 2024, as in all the cruise line’s vacation options, there will be shore excursions and Private Journeys available to discover each destination. In addition, this itinerary will have some thematic outings. One of them focused on meeting people under the concept of Singles and Friends, which will take place on the first crossing from Colón on December 2.

The arrival of Rhapsody reinforces the upward trend of cruises to the destinations of Panama [1] and Colombia [2] , where the arrival of vacationers increased 557.1% and 346% respectively in the most recent season.

For more details on Rhapsody , vacationers can visit the Royal Caribbean website .