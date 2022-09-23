Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® announces re-opening of Rosewood Bangkok and Rosewood Luang Prabang

Rosewood Bangkok and Rosewood Luang Prabang re-open while Rosewood Phuket and Rosewood Phnom Penh debut refreshed programming.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®, the ultra-luxury hospitality company that manages 30 properties worldwide, is pleased to announce the re-opening of Rosewood Bangkok in Thailand and Rosewood Luang Prabang in Laos as well as key updates for Thailand property Rosewood Phuket and Rosewood Phnom Penh in Cambodia. With a collection of eight hotels and resorts in Asia, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has robust plans to grow their presence in the region, having already announced nine future openings. With the recent re-opening of the destination to international travelers, the brand continues to focus on building unique and thoughtful programming for guests, with a focus on sustainability, wellness and food and beverage initiatives.

“We are thrilled to share the latest news around Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ Southeast Asia properties and look forward to welcoming back international travelers to these discerning destinations as travel returns in a larger way,” said Hoss Vetry, vice president of operations, APAC of Rosewood Hotel Group. “The re-openings of Rosewood Bangkok and Rosewood Luang Prabang, coupled with exciting programming updates at Rosewood Phuket and Rosewood Phnom Penh, mark the brand’s continued establishment in the region.”

Re-opening of Rosewood Bangkok

Located in the prime business and retail district of Ploenchit, Rosewood Bangkok is set to re-open its doors on September 20, 2022. The property will unveil 17 new guestrooms, wellness studios, signature suites, and “houses” that represent first-of-their-kind superlatives in the capital. The new houses feature expansive high-rise outdoor terraces with private plunge pools, state-of-the art wellness facilities and uninterrupted views of the metropolitan skyline and lush nearby parks from floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel’s largest accommodations are the luxury residence-style houses: Nara House, Thara House and the Bannakarn House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The design of Nara House is inspired by an apartment loft of a worldly art collector and showcases a collection of voluptuous sculptures as well as contemporary paintings produced by up-and-coming Thai artists, including a large piece specially commissioned by art authority S.A.C. Subhashok The Arts Centre. Situated on the 23rd floor, the 208-square-meter Thara House follows the same design cues as Nara House but offers even more living space and an airy ambiance, with a palette of silver and jade green. Both Nara and Thara Houses can be combined with a Premier Suite to expand these spacious accommodations into two-bedroom residences. The pinnacle of Rosewood Bangkok luxury living situated on the hotel’s top floor, Bannakarn House was inspired by a mid-century modern Mad Men lifestyle of the 1950s and 60s. It features a sumptuous lounge area, seductive alabaster cocktail bar, grand 10-seat dining table, and a full chef’s kitchen complete with a wine cooler, full-sized refrigerator, and Gaggenau appliances. Decked out with ornate moldings and artisanal accents by local craftspersons, Bannakarn House also features a commissioned figurative oil painting on canvas by Bangkok artist Amnaj Wachirasut, a separate powder room, spacious walk-in closet, and an outdoor terrace with sunbeds and a plunge pool. Bannakarn House residents have exclusive access to their own dedicated VIP elevator accessed through a private entrance.

Two exclusive Sense Studios offer a seamless wellness retreat experience – an oasis of calm sophistication for guests to unwind with Juliet balcony, temperature-control in-room treatment bed, expansive whirlpool and therapies from Sense, A Rosewood Spa.

Re-opening of Rosewood Luang Prabang

Set to re-open on October 1, 2022, Rosewood Luang Prabang, the brand’s first property featuring luxury tented accommodations, is hidden in the lush green jungle that surrounds the historic royal settlement of the ancient Laotian capital. Bordered by a riverbank, the resort offers 23 spacious accommodations including four deluxe rooms, four specialty suites, three riverside villas, six pool villas and six luxury tents, which include their own private dining areas and wrap-around decks. Lao tradition and French colonial style are sensitively woven throughout the design and architecture, including the use of indigenous materials and locally inspired artwork. Dining options consist of The Great House, a relaxed colonially influenced bistro featuring the best of local Laotian flavors, and the Elephant Bridge Bar, serving classic cocktails with a twist, made using local herbs and spices grown in the resort’s organic garden, as well as traditional Laotian bar snacks. Sense, A Rosewood Spa®, draws on locally harvested botanicals to create Laotian therapies designed to cleanse, replenish and balance the body, mind and soul. Seated next to a natural waterfall on a large open space behind The Great House, the oval shaped pool is the focal point of the property, where guests can relax on sun beds under tented cabanas.

Wellness and Sustainability News at Rosewood Phuket

Rosewood Phuket, a 600-meter beachfront property at Emerald Bay and featuring Asaya, an integrative wellness concept, will debut an array of new programming on October 1 touching on wellness, food and beverage, and sustainability.

Asaya’s new seasonal program “Fall into Wellness,” is available to both guests and locals, and offers a half-day experience dedicated to assisting participants in discovering their personal path to wellness. This program will begin with a 45-minute health and wellness consultation to determine the body’s essential wants and needs, followed by a comprehensive selection of treatments based on five different modalities to enrich the mind, body and soul: physical, emotional, fitness, skin and nutrition. The program will end with a two-course meal tailored to individuals’ dietary preferences.

With sustainability at the heart of the brand’s values, the resort has launched their Rosewood Explorers Kids Club with Movement, Culture and Sustainability as the three main pillars. Yoga classes invite children to learn about health, wellness and meditation, while the Garden Explorers program teaches young guests about the health benefits of herbs and vegetables grown on property. After learning, the Rosewood Explorers will pick from the garden to make their own green juice or plant-based lunch. As a part of the Eco Discovery Walk, children will learn about the resort’s sustainable practices and the ways people can reduce their carbon footprint. They will also understand the importance of clean and purified water, solar energy, sustainable building materials and how to harvest rainwater when they’re back at home.

Additional activities include a “Make Your Own Paper” class where kids will understand the benefits of recycling, an Ocean Life class where they learn about the property’s Coral Reef Restoration program and participate in ocean science activities and an Eco Fashion Class where children will get to design outfits from recycled materials. There are even sustainable activities for adults, including a plant-based cooking class where they’ll have the opportunity to learn about the herbs and vegetables grown at the resort and implement sustainable cooking practices.

New Food & Beverage Offerings at Rosewood Phnom Penh

Rosewood Phnom Penh, Rosewood’s Cambodian property located in the heart of Phnom Penh, is excited to bring several new food and beverage initiatives to life this Fall. The property recently solidified its reputation as one of Southeast Asia’s leading cocktail destinations through the unveiling of their Rosewood Bar Series in collaboration with The World’s 50 Best Bars. Hosted by Sora Sky Bar, the series invites guests to connect with one respected mixologist per month and has already hosted veteran bartender Hayden Lambert of Melbourne’s Above Board; Nikos Bakoulis, who helms top-ranked Greek bar, The Clumsies; famed Italian bartender Benjamin Fabio Cavagna of Milan’s 1930; industry legend Benjamin Padrón of Licorería Limantour (No. 6) in Mexico City; and Lukas Kaufmann from the Singapore’s famous 28 HongKong Street. From November 24-26, Rosewood Phnom Penh will welcome head bartender Giacomo Giannotti from world renowned Paradiso, Barcelona’s atmospheric speakeasy bar, currently ranked third on the World’s 50 Best Bars.

The property will also be relaunching their partnership with celebrity chef and Cambodian cook, Rotanak Ros, better known as “Chef Nak,” to introduce a new Khmer menu at Brasserie Louis. The exclusive menu will present ten treasured local recipes, including three royal dishes featured in Chef Nak’s upcoming cookbook, SAOY – The Forgotten Flavors of Royal Cambodian Home Cuisine (“SAOY” meaning “to eat” in the context of royalty), slated for publication in late 2022.

Rosewood’s Southeast Asia properties can be booked online at rosewoodhotels.com or via phone at +1 214 414 7504.