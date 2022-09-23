The Ministry of Tourism, its public bodies and industry partners will officially mark the start of Tourism Awareness Week 2022 with a thanksgiving church service. The week is being observed under the theme “Rethinking Tourism,” which is consistent with the theme selected by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for World Tourism Day 2022, which will be celebrated globally on September 27th. This year the week is being observed from September 25 – October 1. The church service has been organized as part of a series of activities to mark the week.

