Road to Awareness returns to Middle East for 2019 fundraiser

Marriott International has continued its efforts to support children in need across the Middle East and Africa with the launch of the 12th edition of Road to Awareness.

The event is the hotel giant’s annual associate fundraising campaign and has been making a valuable difference to the lives of children for over a decade across the regions.

Marriott has revealed that this year’s Road to Awareness cycle challenge, the campaigns anchor event, will take place in Oman with a team of associates from Marriott’s offices and properties taking on a 465-kilometre course, between November 22-24.

This year’s cycle event will cover over 6,000 meters in height across the three days.

The first day will see the riders take a journey in and around Muscat, covering a total distance of 137 kilometres.

On the second day, the team will ride from Nizwa to Jebel Shams and back covering 164 kilometres.

On the last day, the group will cycle from Nizwa to Jebel Haat and back over a distance of 146 kilometres.

The annual event will feature 37 riders who have not only committed to the cycle challenge over the three days but will also raise a minimum of USD $1,500 each for local charities.

This year’s Road to Awareness cycle event will be supported by Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and Marriott Bonvoy.

Support cars for the cycle event will be provided by AVIS Oman and Mark Tours.

The cycle challenge will once again be led by passionate cyclist and the founder of Road to Awareness, Guido de Wilde, chief operating officer for Marriott International in the Middle East.

“We are very excited and honoured to embark on our journey through Oman and to support children in need across the region,” said de Wilde.

“The dedication and passion from each of the riders is inspiring and we look forward to doing our part to provide children with a better future and a better way to experience the world.

“It is remarkable to see how the campaign grows each year.

“Our hotel teams are extremely passionate and committed to making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate,” he added.

Every year, through Road to Awareness, associates across the Middle East and Africa organise fundraising events to support the vital work charities and organizations, such as medical, rehabilitative, educational and therapeutic to improve the lives of children.

Since its inception in 2008, hotel teams and associates have raised over US$10 million through Road to Awareness.

Last year, the Middle East and Africa team raised USD $739,000 for charities across the region through hotel fund-raisers and the cycle event which took place in South Africa.

This year alone, Marriott properties across the region have already committed to over 100 fund raising activities for Road to Awareness, which will include charity gala’s, sporting competitions, bake sales and walks and runs.

Marriott is also working with Relate, a not-for-profit social enterprise who make hand beaded bracelets.

Relate has made over 11,000 bracelets for the Road to Awareness campaign, so that participating hotels can sell them to help with their fund-raising initiatives.

Funds raised for Road to Awareness will support children in need through 14 charities across the Middle East and Africa.

The list of the confirmed charities include: Al Jalila Foundation (UAE), Disabled Children’s Association (KSA), Education Above All (Qatar), Dar Al Att’a (Oman), Al Sanabel Orphans Care Society (Bahrain), Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (Kuwait), King Hussein Cancer Foundation (Jordan), Bonheur de Ciel (Lebanon), Laureus Sport for Good (South Africa), Dar El Sondos Children’s Orphanage (Egypt), SOS Children’s Villages (Mauritius, Rwanda, and Nigeria), Grace Club (Seychelles), Arc En Ciel (Tunisia), and UNICEF (Algeria).