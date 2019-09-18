Air New Zealand signs new Dreamliner 787-10 order with Boeing

Boeing and Air New Zealand have finalised an order for eight 787-10 Dreamliner planes valued at $2.7 billion at list prices.

The carrier will integrate the largest Dreamliner model into its fleet of 787-9 and 777 planes from 2022.

The deal, announced in May as a commitment, includes options to increase the number of aircraft from eight up to 20, and substitution rights that allow a switch from the larger 787-10 to smaller 787-9s, or a combination of the two models for future fleet and network flexibility.

“This is an exciting decision for our business and our customers as we deliver on our commitment to grow our business sustainably.

“With the 787-10 offering around 15 per cent more space for both customers and cargo than the 787-9, this investment creates the platform for our future strategic direction and opens up new opportunities to grow,” said Air New Zealand chief executive, Christopher Luxon.

As the largest member of the Dreamliner family, the 787-10 is 224 feet long (68 meters) and can seat up to 330 passengers in a standard two-class configuration, about 40 more than the 787-9.

“Air New Zealand has made very strategic investments in advanced widebody aircraft to build on its status as a leading global carrier connecting the South Pacific with Asia and the Americas.

“We are very honoured that Air New Zealand has selected to add the 787-10 and its unique capabilities to complement its long-haul fleet of 777 and 787-9 airplanes,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, Boeing.

Air New Zealand was a global launch customer for the 787-9 and today operates 13 of the Dreamliner variant.