ENNISMORE ACCELERATES GROWTH IN THE AMERICAS

Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, announces the addition of six all-inclusive resorts in the Americas with over 1600 rooms and 900 keys across two properties in the pipeline. This strategic expansion further strengthens Ennismore’s leadership in the high-growth, high-margin luxury all-inclusive segment.

Rixos debuts in Mexico

Three resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel and Cancun will undergo renovations and be rebranded as Rixos Hotels, marking the arrival of the world leader in luxury all-inclusive to Mexico.

For over two decades, Rixos, founded by Fettah Tamince, has challenged the historical perception of all-inclusive by creating a luxury experience with exceptional culinary destinations and highly curated entertainment, with all aspects of a guest’s stay, from food and drink to activities and well-being, included in the booking price—a key differentiator from others in the market. Since 2017, Rixos, now part of Ennismore, has seen exponential growth, more than tripling its network and pipeline across Turkey, the Middle East, Egypt and Asia.

The remaining properties in Cancun, Acapulco, and Ixtapa will remain under the existing brand. The six resorts present an exciting opportunity to expand the group’s stronghold in the all-inclusive market, unlocking new avenues in the mid-scale segment in key destinations.

p>Ennismore’s ALL Inclusive Collection set for growth

In 2023, building on Rixos’ success, Ennismore launched the ALL Inclusive Collection, a curated selection of the best resorts from globally leading lifestyle brands, including Rixos, SLS, SO/ and Hyde. The collection ensures each resort delivers an exceptional experience every time, expressed through each brand’s unique vision and identity. All resorts will be a welcomed addition to the ALL Inclusive Collection.

Ennismore has rapidly strengthened its global position in the all-inclusive market, now boasting an impressive network and pipeline of over 60 resorts, including Rixos Tersane Istanbul, Rixos Qetaifan Island North in Doha, Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites, Hyde Bodrum, SO/ Sotogrande and SLS Playa Mujeres Cancun, which opened earlier this year.

Accelerating in the Americas

The addition of these six new resorts in Mexico reinforces Ennismore’s broader strategic focus on accelerating its growth in the Americas, a critical market for the group, by increasing its network to over 70 open and in the pipeline. To further solidify the group’s commitment to the region, it has opened an office in Cancun to support its properties in Mexico, which includes Our Habitas Tulum, SLS Cancun and Mondrian Mexico City.

Phil Zrihen, Head of Americas for Ennismore, said: “The Americas are central to Ennismore’s global growth strategy, with over 70 hotels across the region - including the newly opened SLS Playa Mujeres in Cancun and the upcoming Delano Miami Beach. These six new resorts represent a significant acceleration of our presence, particularly in Mexico, where the all-inclusive market is rapidly expanding. The arrival of Rixos, a pioneer in the all-inclusive space, creates a clear opportunity to disrupt the traditional model by combining our founder-led lifestyle brands with creative design, destination-led culinary experiences, and standout programming. With these six resorts, we’re entering the fast-growing midscale all-inclusive segment, allowing us to reach a broader demographic and expand into key resort destinations with a differentiated, lifestyle-led approach.”

The broader deal under Accor, which includes these resorts, is expected to close in the second semester of the year, following customary regulatory authorisations, including antitrust approval, for this type of acquisition.