Fairmont Windsor Park set to open in late 2020

Accor and Arora Group have announced the signing of a prestigious luxury hotel, Fairmont Windsor Park.

The hotel is currently undergoing a substantial multi-million-pound redevelopment and is set to open in the second half of 2020.

The hotel will be the third Fairmont property in the United Kingdom, joining the Savoy in London, a Fairmont Managed Hotel, and Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland.

Located adjacent to Windsor Great Park and Savill Gardens, the Windsor property is located on the former site of Savill Court Hotel & Spa, which was owned and operated by Arora Group.

The site is being completely redeveloped to create a property in line with Fairmont’s globally-recognised standards.

With more than 75 locations around the globe, Fairmont is known for its grand and awe-inspiring properties, many of which are steeped in history and positioned as being at the heart of their local communities.

The Windsor hotel promises to redefine luxury in the UK hospitality market, embracing the eclectic lifestyle of its location and boasting over 200 bedrooms and opulent suites, as well as a Royal Suite with exclusive access to a private section of the spa and wellness area.

The hotel will feature an impressive 2,500 square metre spa and wellness area, curated by leading industry experts, that will include both an indoor lap pool and outdoor vitality pool, treatment rooms, salt room, Hammam and Japanese foot spa with views over the courtyard and fire pit.

Marc Dardenne, chief operating officer, luxury brands, Accor Europe, said: “Through strategic investment, exceptional brand management and focused operations, Accor has established itself as a leader in the global luxury hotel market with a dedicated portfolio that includes many of the world’s most prestigious brands.

“We feel Fairmont is an ideal match for this remarkable hotel asset and look forward to showcasing all the brand has to offer in historic Windsor.”