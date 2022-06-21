Rixos Premium Dubai continues to dominate Dubai staycation market

Leading luxury hotel, Rixos Premium Dubai continues a solid performance reporting an increase of reservations in the month of June with a positive outlook to further pick up next month. The local market has seen a significant surge in local staycations, as UAE residents desire to get away from the mundane. Following recent challenging times, people are looking to move outside of their comfort zones and enjoy the unrivaled experiences available at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR.

Along with the staycation market, there has been a noticeable influx of guests from different countries, with Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates being among the top nations from the June reservations. For the upcoming month of July, Rixos Premium Dubai saw a surge in bookings from Russia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, while August and September will see a surge in visitors from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Turgay Erdogan, General Manager of Rixos Premium Dubai, commented, “Dubai’s tourism has time again proved its resilience and agility against the global challenges the sector is facing. We continue to witness increasing interest in our property through regional and international guests as we leverage the hotel’s strategic location in the heart of JBR and our vibrant dining and nightlight outlets curated to address different cultures and tastes.

Erdogan added, “The travel and tourism sector is on the rise, and we are anticipating strong numbers this summer. At Rixos Premium Dubai, we are ready to welcome guests with a superior service and offerings specifically curated to meet their staycation and holidays.”

Rixos Premium Dubai is the ideal holiday destination because of the numerous high-quality F&B options accessible on the premises. The hotel is situated in an excellent location in Jumeirah Beach Residence, with wonderful views of the majestic Ain Dubai and the crystal-clear seas of the Beach at JBR, in addition to the fantastic assortment of gastronomic options. The hotel’s ideal location adds to its allure for visitors seeking a break from the mundane.

ADVERTISEMENT

p>