Rixos invites Israeli guests to the United Arab Emirates

Following a recent diplomatic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Rixos Hotels will offer its luxurious vacation packages to Israeli travel agencies.

The agreement is the first in the tourism industry that welcomes Israeli tourists to the luxurious Turkish-inspired sanctuary in the destination.

Tel Aviv, capital of Israel, issued a similar invitation to visits from the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli tourists can now enjoy the ‘ultimate’ friends and family getaway across the immaculate shores of Al Marjan Island (Rixos Bab Al Bahr), Saadiyat Island (Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island), the vibrant shores of JBR (Rixos Premium Dubai) and the iconic Palm Jumeirah (Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites).

Set in these locations across the emirates, the four Rixos beachfront resorts are ideal havens offering multi-generational experiences to suit all tastes, boasting four-bedroom villas with private pools, premium a la carte restaurants, and Rixy Clubs to cater to children.

As pioneers of the ultimate all-inclusive packages, Rixos allows guests to enjoy a full experience without the worry of their wallet.

Available at three out of the four Rixos Hotels in the UAE, the all-inclusive concept offers tourists endless fun in dining, leisure, wellness and entertainment – the best way to indulge and create perfect memories in the UAE with family and friends, it said.

“This marks a new chapter for the UAE but also for Rixos hotels. It reflects the changing geopolitics of the region and aligns with our vision – Rixos hotels have always strived to be pioneers in their market. Rixos Hotels are looking forward to welcoming Israeli guests in our four beachfront resorts and to having them enjoy our hospitality and all-inclusive concept – the first of its kind in the UAE,” said Ali Ozbay, vice president of marketing and communications for Rixos United Arab Emirates hotels.