Emirates to return to Bangkok from next week

Emirates has announced the resumption of passenger services to Bangkok with daily flights starting from September 1st.

The resumption of flights to Bangkok will expand Emirates’ current network to 78 cities in September, offering travellers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific convenient connections via Dubai to the popular Thai destination.

Flights between Dubai and Bangkok will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering seats in first, business and economy class.

Starting from September, flight EK384 will depart Dubai daily at 01:50 and arrive in Bangkok at 11:30, while the return flight, EK385, will depart Bangkok at 03:25, and arrive in Dubai at 06:35.

Travellers arriving in Bangkok are subject to requirements set by the Thai authorities and certain restrictions are in place.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the United Arab Emirates), including citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.