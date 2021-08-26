Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes launches luxury car partnership

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes has launched an exclusive partnership with Corsa HQ.

Guests can now rent high-end vehicles during their stay, selecting from the Corsa HQ inventory of desirable brands including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley and more.

Visitors can select from various rental options including premium sport or SUV rentals ranging from $395-$595 or exotic sport car or executive luxury car rentals ranging from $995-$1,195.

The Corsa HQ experience is perfect for an array of occasions from date nights, gifting, photos for weddings or engagements, or simply as a one-of-a-kind experience.

Corsa HQ also offers a black card membership for access to all vehicles with no blackout dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an expansive fleet of vehicles, Corsa also allows guests to test drive vehicles for up to four hours and lets drivers switch cars halfway through their reservation based on the length of rental and fleet availability.

The launch of the Corsa HQ partnership at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes follows the luxury hotel’s recent $30 million transformation including newly appointed guest rooms and suites, Club Lounge, and sprawling pool with new private cabanas.