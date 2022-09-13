Hotelbeds adds Sandals Resorts International portfolio

Bedbank Hotelbeds inked a partnership adding Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, to its global portfolio.

Adults-only Sandals Resorts and family-friendly Beaches Resorts offer a combined 20 resorts in eight Caribbean destinations including Antigua, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Curaçao and Turks & Caicos.

The brands’ portfolio includes the newly opened Sandals Royal Curaçao – its first resort in the Dutch Caribbean – along with Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, opening May 2023.

“Introducing Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts properties to our luxury portfolio presents a very unique opportunity for our clients, especially our European buyers, who now have access to these world-class destinations through our Hotelbeds network,” said Lauren Volcheff Atlass, VP Commercial for the Americas at Hotelbeds. ”

Hotelbeds data shows that the Caribbean has surpassed 2019 booking volumes in the region during 2022, by as much as 36% in recent weeks.