Regent Hotels & Resorts debuts Regent Taste Studio

Regent Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, has staged the global premiere of its brand new pop-up immersive dining offering, Regent Taste Studio.

Regent Taste Studio is a one-of-a-kind, interactive dining experience, bringing together creative talent from the worlds of art, design, fashion and gastronomy. The concept brings together Regent chefs and artists from across creative disciplines – from fashion designers to film producers to musicians – where together they go beyond fine dining to create true multisensory culinary moments.

Thoughtfully programmed with the modern luxury traveller in mind, Regent Taste Studio is one of the brand’s distinctive hallmarks. The concept will make its official on-property debut at the new Regent Phu Quoc in Vietnam later this year, then traverse the globe with pop-up activations across Australia, UK, France, Singapore and the U.S.

Tom Rowntree, Vice President, Global Luxury Brands for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Our intention is to deliver unforgettable epicurean experiences, and we are delighted to introduce another aspect of the Regent guest journey with the launch of Regent Taste Studio.”

“Combining emerging culinary talent and creatives across music, design, performance and visual art, the Regent Taste Studio is something pretty special. We created the Taste Studio to appeal to the most discerning guests – globetrotters and tastemakers who appreciate design and craftsmanship, and seek deeply sensorial, immersive experiences rooted in authenticity. Each edition of the Regent Taste Studio will be a unique, arresting curation to stimulate the senses while showcasing its signature blend of culinary expertise and cultural exploration to captivate guests’ imagination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A triple bill with Regent chefs collaborating with world-renowned artist, Mr. Dripping

In this first chapter of Regent Taste Studio, a collective of artists and chefs created an exceptional three-night invitation-only experience to unveil the new concept in Singapore.

The stage was set for an unexpected trio including Executive Chef Bruno Anon and Chef de Cuisine Andy Huynh from Regent Phu Quoc, the first new build Regent to open since acquisition earlier this year, and Spanish visual artist Mark Rios, better known as Mr. Dripping.

2022 marks a year of milestones in the reimagination of Regent following its acquisition by IHG Hotels & Resorts in 2018. Since joining IHG, Regent has been on a journey to reimagine and become the epitome of modern luxury. Regent Taste Studio is one of the bold new hallmarks which come to life in select destinations, seeking to provide elevated gastronomic experiences that go beyond the excellence of the cuisine itself.

In April, Regent Phu Quoc was the first new-build Regent to open since acquisition and Regent Hong Kong is poised to open by year’s end.