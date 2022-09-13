Andaz Doha appoints its key leadership team

General Manager of soon-to-open Andaz Doha, Thibault de Vries has appointed his leadership team for the new 5-star property. He will be supported by Christina Valentine as Director of Operations, Evoy Pinto, Director of Human Resources and Ashwani Vyas, Director of Food & Beverage.

Andaz Doha will mark the debut of the brand in Qatar, a luxury lifestyle brand of the Hyatt family. Andaz properties are vibrant boutique hotels and resorts which immerse the guest in the local culture through different touch points from cuisine to design, music and more.

The property features 256 rooms, 32 suites, 4 Royal suites, and 56 residences in addition to three distinctive dining concepts, The Salt Road, Mr. and Mrs. Hawker and Mumble Jungle, along with Spa and recreational facilities.

Located in the famed West Bay area, Andaz Doha will capture the best of local design and cuisine, offering distinctively local touches that stimulate the senses while delivering thoughtful, unscripted service.

With these new senior appointments, Andaz Doha is building a resourceful and talented team to handle the hotel’s imminent launch, set to coincide with the same time football fans around the world will turn their eyes to Qatar.