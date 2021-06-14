Red Sea Development confirms global advisory board appointments

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has appointed two industry experts to its global advisory board.

The new appointees, who have a combined experience of over 50 years in the hospitality and tourism sector, will play a pivotal role in directing project towards welcoming its first guests at the end of 2022.

Frances-Anne Keeler (ex-Tourism Australia and VisitBritain) and Piers Schmidt (founder of Luxury Branding) join the existing international advisory board of eight leaders in business, investment, tourism, sustainability and conservation with immediate effect.

John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC, said: “As we prepare to welcome our first visitors to the destination next year, our focus is turning towards how we share the treasures of the Red Sea Project.

“We are delighted to welcome the new advisory board members, whose experience will be instrumental in our preparation for launch.”

Keeler has over 25 years of experience across hospitality and tourism, business and events and education and financial services.

Having previously served as Tourism Australia’s deputy chief executive officer and VisitBritain’s executive director of Europe, she has led international strategy, marketing and operations across multiple markets.

Schmidt brings over 25 years of experience in advising luxury brands.

In 2002, Piers founded Luxury Branding, an advisory boutique for leaders seeking to create the world’s most hospitable brands.

Upon completion in 2030, the Red Sea Project will comprise 50 hotels, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and around 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The destination will also include a luxury marina, entertainment and leisure facilities.