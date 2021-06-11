MSC Group unveils new Explora Journeys brand

The MSC Group has announced its entry into the luxury cruise market with the launch of a new brand, Explora Journeys.

Built by Fincantieri, the first of four luxury ships will set sail in 2023, with the remaining ships ready in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Each will utilise the latest in cutting-edge maritime technology to provide journeys of discovery through destinations on and off the beaten path.

Guests will be hosted on a ship like no other, with the highest level of service and amenities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Building a luxury brand that will redefine the cruise experience and create a category of its own has been a long-held vision of mine and my family,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s cruise business and broader passenger division.

“Inspired by our personal travel wishes, Explora Journeys will be an ocean escape like no other, allowing guests to relax, make memories, and cherish the time at sea with their loved ones.

“After all, time is the ultimate luxury.”

With 461 oceanfront suites and residences, guests will enjoy striking views at sea and in port from their floor to ceiling windows and personal private terrace.

Suites will start at 35 square metres which is among the most spacious for the category in the industry.

Fourteen decks will provide ample indoor public space, maximising guest choice and seclusion.

Generous outdoor decks will boast more than 2,500 square metres overlooking the sea, with 64 private cabanas across three outdoor pools.

A fourth pool, with a retractable glass roof, will allow swimming and poolside relaxation in any weather.