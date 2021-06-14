Yucel to lead Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay Bodrum

Adnan Yucel has been appointed by Kempinski as the new general manager at Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay Bodrum.

The Turkish national is now in charge of the luxury hotel, which extends over an area of 62,000 square metres in Gökova Bay with a fantastic view of the Aegean Sea.

Most recently, Yucel worked in Ghana, west Africa, as general manager at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.

Yucel is no stranger to Bodrum and the Turkish hotel market, where he managed the two hotels Swissôtel Resort Bodrum Beach and Bodrum Hill from 2016 to 2018, and has also worked as general manager in several Turkish Swissôtels in the past, including in Göcek and Ankara.

Stations of his career within the country have included the Hilton Adana, the Hilton Mersin and the Swissôtel the Bosphorus, Istanbul.

“We are delighted to welcome Adnan Yucel as our new general manager, right on time for the opening of the summer season at Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay Bodrum,” said Bernold Schroeder, chief executive of Kempinski Hotels.

“With his exceptional and longstanding experience in the international hotel industry and his distinctive network in Turkey, Adnan is the perfect fit for our luxury resort on the Aegean Sea.”

The luxurious five-star Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay Bodrum, with its 149 rooms, 24 suites and 78 serviced residences, is located on the cliffs of pristine Barbaros Bay and just 14 km from the centre of Bodrum.