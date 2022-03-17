Steward Health Care International to offer healthcare at Red Sea Development

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has awarded a contract for a major new hospital to the Steward alf Global Healthcare Company.

The organisation is a joint venture between Alf Healthcare, the health care arm of Saudi-based Alfanar, and leading international healthcare provider Steward Health Care International.

The Coastal Village Hospital, located in the Coastal Village area, will provide world-class healthcare to the community of 14,000 people working in and around the 1.5 million m² waterfront site.

“The Coastal Village is envisioned as a sustainable community of homes and amenities, complete with newly opened offices and a management hotel.

“It forms a central hub in which our employees can live, work and relax, and with the Coastal Village Hospital at its centre, we can ensure an exceptional quality of life for our residents,” said John Pagano, chief executive of the Red Sea Development Company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our people are our priority, and we care about the health and well-being of each and every employee.

“Steward alf Global Healthcare Company combines the local experience of Alfanar with international best practice from Steward Health Care International, guaranteeing the very best of medical care is provided.”

The hospital will offer primary and secondary care to residents of the Coastal Village and later to visitors of the Red Sea Project, including emergency care, family medicine, radiology, clinical support, women’s health and pharmacy services.

A hyperbaric chamber will also be operated as an integrated part of the facility’s emergency department, enabling world-class primary treatment for diving accidents, such as decompression sickness, on site.

As part of their operations, the Steward alf Global Healthcare Company will also support in the design, construction and commissioning of the hospital.

“The Red Sea project cements Steward International’s position as an ambitious, forward-facing company and a leader in global health care.

“Steward’s world-class provision of care will form an integral part of the facilities in this pioneering, luxury development in the Middle East,” said Armin Ernst, chief executive of Steward Health Care International.

The development maximises employment opportunities for local Saudi nationals, as part of TRSDC’s broader alignment with Vision 2030.

With a mandate to develop local talent, Steward alf Global will provide continuous professional development, telemedicine and community education for local Saudi residents.

Sabah Al-Mutlaq, vice chairman of Alfanar, said: “TRSDC’s Coastal Village concept is ambitious, and we fully support its commitment to deliver exceptional standards of wellbeing for the destination’s employees and their families, who will live in the eco-village.

“We will work at pace with TRSDC to plan and deliver a truly world-class standard of primary and secondary care, with a focus on expanding long-term employment opportunities for local residents too.”

As part of the contract, Steward alf Global Healthcare Company will develop site-wide emergency response provision, ensuring the utmost safety of workers and visitors.

The hospital will be fully integrated with the wider healthcare offering in the region, with ongoing coordination with local and regional healthcare bodies.

There will be direct road and marina links to key sites across the Red Sea Project, including the Desert Rock and Southern Dunes resorts as well as the surrounding islands.