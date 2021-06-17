Dubai Summer Surprises to launch next month

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the annual celebration of red-hot retail offers, exciting events and fun for the whole family, is set to return for its 24th edition.

Taking place from July 1st to September 4th, this year’s DSS is an action-packed extravaganza of shopping and so much more that will thrill residents and visitors every day for ten weeks of summer fun.

Organised by Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 2021 edition of DSS will showcase shopping, hotel, dining and entertainment options at incredible summer rates offering great value.

The city will be illuminated with colourful decorations and lighting to help residents and visitors get into the spirit of DSS and spread an atmosphere of fun and happiness around Dubai during the event.

This year’s DSS will get underway with spectacular opening day fireworks, projections and fountain shows at Burj Khalifa, the Palm Fountain at the Pointe and the Imagine show at Dubai Festival City Mall on July 1st.

Fans will relish the return of exciting promotions such as DSS Share Millionaire, Daily Surprises and many more.

New additions to this year’s line-up include foodie events Summer Restaurant Week, the Big Eid Eat and Dine & Win, while families will enjoy the Movie Magic and the Summer Art Project.

As usual, DSS will give residents and visitors plenty of chances to win amazing prizes with raffles and gifts up for grabs as well as super offers in time for Eid Al Adha and the annual Back to School season.

Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of organisers Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai Summer Surprises is one of the most eagerly-awaited occasions on the annual retail calendar.

“There is always great excitement felt right across the city as residents and visitors gear up for this major celebration of shopping and fun.

“With 10 weeks of unmissable attractions, promotions, raffles, family events and much more, this edition of DSS is shaping up to be one of the best yet.”