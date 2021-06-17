Jet2 welcomes possible changes to amber list quarantine restrictions

Jet2.com has welcomed a possible move from the government that would allow travellers who have had both Covid-19 vaccines to avoid having to quarantine when returning from countries on the amber list.

Currently all travellers returning from such countries are expected to isolate at home for ten days.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, is said to be open to the idea of reducing restrictions.

Only travellers to green list countries are not required to isolate on their return to the UK.

In response, Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “This is very welcome news and should represent a meaningful restart to international travel in the very near future.

“The vaccination programme was designed to protect people from coronavirus so that they can enjoy their freedoms once again.

“If people have received two doses of the vaccine and are still not allowed to travel overseas to enjoy their holidays, what is the purpose of the vaccination programme?

“The rollout has been a huge success, so it is time for us all to enjoy the benefits of that.”

He added: “As well as vaccination rates, the UK government has said that they are making decisions about international travel based on infection rates too.

“If this data is driving these decisions, then we believe that destinations such as Malta, the Balearic Islands and many islands in Greece should be open to holidaymakers from the UK.

“At present, the UK remains largely grounded and our customers are left to look on with envy whilst the rest of Europe opens up.

“We look forward to flying again soon and will continue to work with the UK Government to achieve that.”