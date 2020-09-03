Rayner takes up chief commercial officer role at London Luton

London Luton Airport has announced the appointment of Jonathan Rayner to the role of chief commercial officer. A

In the job, Rayner will be responsible for growing and developing the commercial activity of the airport by working with airlines, retailers and other business partners.

He will join the team in early November.

Rayner joins Luton Airport from Edinburgh Airport, where he is currently aviation and digital director and has overseen transformational passenger growth and digital innovation.

Prior to this, he served in commercial leadership roles at a number of UK airports.

He will take over from Jonathan Pollard, who leaves the airport in September.

Rayner joins the airport at a crucial time in its recovery from the impact of coronavirus.

Despite passenger numbers being down by 74 per cent in July compared to the same period in 2019, Luton claims to be delivering the strongest recovery of any major UK airport.

Commenting on his appointment, Rayner said: “I’m delighted to be joining London Luton Airport at such a critical time for the aviation industry.

“London Luton has shown strong signs of recovery so far, and I look forward to ensuring the airport continues to thrive in the wake of Covid-19.”