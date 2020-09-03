Accor deepens hospitality partnership with Amadeus

As Covid-19 continues to disrupt travel around the globe, hoteliers face many challenges in running their business and planning for the future.

The historical references and past data they once relied on to build their revenue strategies no longer aligns with current market trends, making it more critical than ever to have access to powerful business intelligence tools.

To support Accor hoteliers in successfully navigating Covid-19 and to plan for the future, the hotel group has expanded its strategic partnership with Amadeus to include the use of Demand360.

The solution provides the most comprehensive, forward-looking market data in the hospitality industry.

“Our expanded relationship with Accor reconfirms that our business intelligence solution is best-in-class and delivers essential insight into market performance, enabling strategic business decisions in today’s rapidly changing environment,” added Jan Tissera, head of international, hospitality, Amadeus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re proud to have Accor join industry-leading brands alongside thousands of independent hotel properties across the globe to participate in the Demand360 program.

“We look forward to collaborating during the rollout, as well as supporting corporate-level business decisions moving forward.”

With more than 30,000 global data providers including hotels and alternative accommodations, hoteliers gain insight into one year of forward-looking occupancy data to help them improve decision making, maximise distribution strategies, and increase revenue per available room (RevPAR) as well as local market share.

With this new agreement, Accor will recommend Demand360 for use in its properties and work with Amadeus to increase adoption across the brand portfolio, which includes more than 5,000 hotels and 39 brands across 110 countries.

“By deepening our relationship with Amadeus for this unique business intelligence solution, our hoteliers will gain visibility into their specific markets and be able to use the data to tailor their revenue strategy and stay ahead of the competition,” said Béla Nagy, senior vice president, revenue strategy and performance, Accor.

“Demand360 data will also provide our corporate team key insights into our brand performance as well as support our overall demand generation and distribution strategies.”